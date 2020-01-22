NFL conference titles have less viewership
NEW YORK — It’s no secret, sports fans. Better games produce better ratings.
That was the simple lesson for the NFL this week, after a dip in viewership for its conference championship games, compared to 2019. The Nielsen company said 42.8 million people watched the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to punch their Super Bowl ticket, and 41.1 million people watched Kansas City beat Tennessee.
Both conference championship games went into overtime last year, and the audiences were 44.2 million and 53.9 million, Nielsen said. By contrast, this year’s games were one-sided.
LSU’s win over Clemson in the college football national championship game was seen by 25.6 million on ESPN, Nielsen said. That’s a little more than a million more than last year’s game reached.
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.
Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
4 players suspended after major brawl
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 25 games Wednesday for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks’ win over the Wildcats.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.
Both schools also were reprimanded by the Big 12 for violations of its sportsmanship policy.
Walker’s plaque to have Rockies cap
NEW YORK — Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown will have a Colorado Rockies cap, not a Montreal Expos hat.
Walker spoke with Hall officials after he was elected Tuesday in his 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
Born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Walker made his big league debut with the Expos in August 1989 and signed with the Rockies ahead of the 1995 season. He was traded to St. Louis in August 2004 and retired after the 2005 season.
New Jersey approves XFL betting
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey gambling regulators have authorized betting on XFL football games, becoming the sixth state to authorize wagers on the revived league.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement added the XFL to its list of approved events for sports betting on Jan. 15.
The league’s games will now be wagered on in the two largest states for sports betting — Nevada and New Jersey. Gamblers in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Rhode Island and Iowa also will be able to bet on the XFL, according to the league. Approvals from additional states could come soon.
Odell Beckham to have surgery
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make a full recovery following surgery on a core muscle injury that limited the star wide receiver during his first season with the Browns.
Beckham had the operation Tuesday to repair a sports hernia that curtailed his speed and production with Cleveland.
The three-time Pro Bowler played in all 16 games, but he didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.