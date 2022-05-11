When Greenwood Christian sophomore Brooke Rodgers cleared the 5-foot high jump bar during Saturday’s SCISA 1A/2A state championship, she became a trailblazer.
In her first attempt at that height, Rodgers became the first female in school history to win a state championship in high jump.
“It was very exciting,” Rodgers said. “… I had cleared 5-foot last year in a meet, but I hadn’t cleared it this year until a practice at Greenwood High School. Going into (Saturday), there was another competitor who could jump 5-foot-4 and I was stuck on the fact that I wasn’t going to win, but I was going to give it my best.”
As she landed on the mat, Rodgers was “shocked” she made it over the bar but was even more surprised that no other competitor could match the height.
“I just kind of looked at my mom and I thought ‘Everyone missed it, that means I won,’” Rodgers said. “It was really exciting.”
According to Greenwood Christian coach JR Ryans, Rodgers is one of three girls competing in track and field this season. Along with a small team, the Hawks currently don’t have a mat that she can practice on.
As a result, Rodgers practiced on her own at different high schools throughout the season such as Greenwood, Emerald and Ninety Six.
“She’s a great athlete,” Ryans said. “It’s her taking initiative and going out to different high schools to practice. I’ve got enough trust in her to know that she is going to practice when she can because she’s got other things she is a part of.”
While traveling from high school to high school, Rodgers struck a rapport with Greenwood track and field assistant coach Adam Harrison. Harrison was a high jumper during his tenure as an Eagle and went on to compete at Charleston Southern in 2013.
Rodgers said her time with Harrison helped her better understand the art of being a high jumper. Rather than just throwing herself up and over the bar, she focused on her steps along with the “track” she would take to get to the jump.
According to Harrison, Rodgers’ focus on small details and her curiosity about becoming a consistent high jumper, is what made her so successful this season.
“She always wants to ask questions,” Harrison said. “One answer is never good enough for her. She wants to know everything about jumps and how to be able to propel herself to the next level. It’s really good because next year she can come back and have the possibility to repeat. The sky is the limit for her. She has so much potential to grow in this event.”
Rodgers’ championship run has put track and field on the map at Greenwood Christian. According to Ryans, students have been more invested in the sport and have asked if they could come out next season to compete. All because of the sophomore.
“We’ve had some girls come out because … (Rodgers) is doing well and they want to try it out,” Ryans said. “... Her being that encouragement to someone else to get them into it is great.”