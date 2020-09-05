Railroad Museum to host golf tourney
The Museum and Railroad Historical Center of Greenwood will host the Railroad Museum Golf Classic Oct. 15 at The Links at Stoney Point.
Proceeds benefit The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, a non-profit organization. Registration begins at 7:30 am and noon for the 8:30 am and 1:30 pm flights. The format is 4-Man Captain’s Choice, and cash prizes will be awarded.
Watson, Texans agree to $160M extension
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Dolphins cut Rosen after one season
MIAMI — NFL cutdown day forced the Miami Dolphins to acknowledge the failure of their Josh Rosen experiment.
Miami released Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa in training camp this summer.
Alex Smith makes Washington roster
Alex Smith made Washington’s initial 53-man roster Saturday after final cuts were made, another significant step in his remarkable comeback 22 months since breaking his right leg.
Coach Ron Rivera said the veteran quarterback is on the team and there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve in the coming days. Smith might even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup in the season opener Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith’s career appeared to be in jeopardy when he broke his right tibia and fibula while being tackled during a game in November 2018. He underwent 17 surgeries to repair that damage, survived a life-threatening infection and was hospitalized for more than a month.
Chargers sign Allen to $80.1M extension
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money.
A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday.
Nationals give GM multiyear extension
ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.
The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season’s World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.
Astros place Altuve on IL with knee sprain
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.
The move is retroactive to Friday after the second baseman sprained his right knee while sliding into third base during Thursday’s game against Texas.
The 2017 AL MVP is batting only .224 this season, but he was 16 of 48 over his last 14 games, including six multihit games. He recorded his 1,600th hit on Thursday, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.