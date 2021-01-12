Much of USC’s football future was being built around the commitment of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) of Tiger, Georgia. Stockton committed to the Gamecocks last August and was hailed as a generational-level quarterback as the nation’s top-ranked dual threat quarterback in his class.
Stockton may eventually end up with the Gamecocks, but Tuesday he announced a decommitment thus reopening his recruiting to all-comers.
In announcing his decommitment, Stockton cited the changes in the program since he committed. Will Muschamp has been replaced with Shane Beamer, and perhaps more importantly, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has moved to Auburn.
“Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the University, program and staff,” Stockton posted on Twitter. “A lot has changed since that time, and I feel that I should reevaluate my situation.”
At the time he committed to USC, Stockton had narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks and Georgia. He also had offers from Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Kentucky, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Missouri and Arkansas.