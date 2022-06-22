For a football team to be successful, the load usually falls on the quarterbacks. They manage the games by trying to limit turnovers and bad passes to put the team in the best situation to succeed offensively, or as Emerald head coach Tad Dubose said “They’re the key that starts the engine.”
Most of the Lakelands football teams retained their 2021 quarterback, but three teams — Greenwood, Emerald and Ninety Six — will replace their quarterback. For Emerald and Greenwood, the new signal callers will be the third quarterback for each team in the past three years.
But the quarterback development doesn’t start on Aug. 19 when teams start their Week 0 games. That’s what the summer is for, particularly the month of June, when 7-on-7 scrimmages are going on.
During the first two weeks of 7-on-7 scrimmages, Greenwood has been predominantly running its two-minute defense, setting up in a spread formation set instead of its normal under center option offense. On Tuesday, Greenwood reverted back to under center, getting back into its rhythm for the fall as it prepares to head to a FCA camp at Gardner-Webb.
“(Doing) some stuff that when you’re in an option offense, you better be able to do if you’re down a touchdown under a minute,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We’ve focused mostly on that to prepare ourselves for the fall because we ran into that a couple of times throughout the year where we needed to score quickly.”
Kaleb Burton has been the primary quarterback for the Eagles throughout their scrimmages. Burton was the backup quarterback a year ago and was the jayvee quarterback as a freshman, so he’s had time at the position, just not in a varsity format. He did start at cornerback a year ago for Liner, so the rising junior has adjusted to the change in game speed.
With Burton’s skillset and the other quarterbacks that are following him, Liner said the Eagles will adjust some this season, aiming to throw the ball roughly 12 to 15 times a game this year, which will enhance their running game but will take advantage of their athletes.
“I think as a high school coach, you’re a fool if you don’t cater your scheme to the personnel you have,” Liner said. “We’ve let them have some fun with the gun four wide. There will be times that we will use it, but it’s not our bread and butter.”
In 2022, Emerald will be catering its scheme to its personnel, as Dubose and his staff made the decision to split into a shotgun formation instead of the flex-bone offense it ran a year ago.
That change brings a dynamic change to the Vikings offense, as they threw the ball less than 20 times during the 2021 season, but it also brings a lot of inexperience. Neither of the two Viking quarterback hopefuls, rising senior Jaiden Turner or rising sophomore Kendravious Holloway, have played as a quarterback in a spread offense.
“In the 7-on-7 world, it allows them to see stuff at game speed. This has been really good for us,” Debose said. “I’m tickled to death with both of their effort. We have to make sure that we get reps, upon reps, upon reps of throwing and catching. ... It’s going to be a process as we move in this direction, but I’m excited where we’re going.”
Both quarterbacks have had bright spots during the three weeks of game simulations, but the 7-on-7 format doesn’t allow them to play at full strength.
“The one good thing about of them is they’re both great athletes,” Dubose said. “If all else breaks down, they can run. ... What we’re going to do running the football is going to put pressure on some people. We want to be able to throw the ball around and get more people involved, but our goal is to get athletes in space. Our quarterback is an athlete.”
