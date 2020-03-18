On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina landed a commitment from 4-star QB Colten Gauthier (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) of Dacula, Georgia. Gauthier was offered by the Gamecocks last year while Dan Werner was the quarterbacks coach, and new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo picked right up on his recruiting once he arrived in December.
Gauthier made at least five unofficial visits to USC for recruiting and camp purposes over the last year, and had kept the Gamecocks high up on his list along with Florida State, Ole Miss and UCF. Some of his other offers are Boston College, Duke, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Michigan State, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Georgia Tech and Indiana.
Gauthier last visited USC on March 5 and he got the chance to go inside the offense and the quarterback position with Bobo.
“I met with Coach Bobo for two hours and talked about life and football,” he said after that visit. “And I met with Coach Muschamp and Bobo In Muschamp’s office for about an hour and discussed how interested they are. I am a top priority. I told them they are definitely a top school and I’m looking to make a decision soon.”
According to MaxPreps stats, last season Gauthier passed for 2,401 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions at Hebron Christian Academy. As a sophomore he passed for 2,088 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Rivals rates him as a 4-star prospect and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. He’s ranked as the No. 26 prospect in Georgia by Rivals. 247Sports rates him as a 3-star prospect, the No. 18 pro-style quarterback nationally and No. 38 prospect in Georgia.
Gauthier is the third new commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class which now counts five members with two specialists carried over from the 2020 recruiting season.