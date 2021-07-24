John Cooper admitted that he is not a fisherman.
The financial advisor at Greenwood Capital said that he might do occasionally but not with any real repetition. However Cooper’s son, Ross, is an avid fisherman and during a brief conversation with him after a fishing outing in the summer of 2014, Cooper realized an opportunity.
“My son was just turned 15 years old at the time,” Cooper said. “He had a friend had been out fishing in a local pond, and came back home after a long day of fishing was worn out and was sitting on my couch. I asked him ‘How’d it go?,’ ‘Did you guys catch anything?,’ ‘You have fun?’ As we’re having that conversation, my son happened to say, ‘You know, it’s sad that a community is large as Greenwood doesn’t have a fishing team, while some of the smaller high schools around Greenwood specifically, Dixie High School, Abbeville High School and Ninety Six, do have a team.’”
Cooper’s lack of fishing knowledge were not required for what he was about the embark on, as all he needed to do was organize and plan out how to bring a team to Greenwood. A short eight years later and the Eagle Eye Anglers, the high school fishing team in District 50, finished the season with 18 anglers on the team which includes Peyton Sorrow. He was one of two anglers from South Carolina to be named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.
“It is a relatively new phenomenon as far as high school competitive sports are concerned,” Cooper said. “(But) it’s a very popular sport that has been well received, simply for the fact that there’s opportunity to do something these kids actually love doing. (They love) competing and fishing and it presents future opportunities as well, now that colleges are on board.”
Cooper said that one of the main reasons for this explosion is because of local anglers who go on to fish and win in the Bassmaster Classic. The three past winners that have come through the Lakelands area are: Casey Ashley, a Dixie High School graduate, Davy Hite, a native of Ninety Six, and Brandon Cobb, a Greenwood native.
Cooper hopes that in the future the financial “barriers” of fishing can start to dissipate as more students continue to join local fishing teams.
“The biggest barrier to entry is how are we going to get them out on the water, meaning is there a boat involved,” Cooper said. “I don’t know if you’ve priced boats recently, they’re not cheap. I don’t have the answer, but I would like to see those barriers to entry come down where there’s ways for kids are still able to compete at this level.”