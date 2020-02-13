Trump to command drivers to start engines
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump will give the command for drivers to start their engines before the Daytona 500.
Daytona International Speedway officials named Trump the grand marshal for NASCAR’s season opener, meaning he will deliver the most famous four words in auto racing. “Gentlemen, start your engines,” has been a staple of races around the country and world for decades.
NFL to have additional combine in Miami
MIAMI — The NFL will stage an additional event beyond the upcoming scouting combine in Indianapolis.
The league’s combine series will have a regional invitational and historically black colleges and universities combine from March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Facility. Attendees will include draft-eligible athletes who were not invited to the national combine that begins this month.
Proposal would ban transgender players
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A proposal to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams of the gender they identify with drew criticism during a public hearing on Thursday.
The bill titled the Gender Is Real Legislative Act, or GIRL Act, would require student athletes to compete under “the gender assigned at their birth,” said the bill’s author, Republican Rep. Chris Pringle. The bill would ban K-12 schools from allowing trans athletes to compete under their gender identity unless the event was co-ed.
Pringle said it’s unfair for girls to compete against athletes “born and raised with the benefit of testosterone in their system.”
2 players apologize for sign-stealing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Avoiding any specifics about their team’s sign-stealing during its 2017 World Series championship season, Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve apologized Thursday for the scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.
Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker — who replaced the fired AJ Hinch — also spoke at a news conference at the team’s spring training facility.
Red Sox defeat Rodriguez in arbitration
PHOENIX — The Boston Red Sox defeated pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez in salary arbitration on Thursday, improving teams to 5-1 this year.
Rodríguez will earn $8.3 million rather than his request for $8,975,000. The case was decided by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Walt De Treux and Melinda Gordon, who heard the argument Wednesday.
Dodgers to pay Maeda’s bonus
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to pay Kenta Maeda’s $1 million assignment bonus as part of their trade of the pitcher to the Minnesota Twins.
Los Angeles also agreed to pay the Twins $3 million to cover part of Maeda’s salary and reimburse Minnesota for up to $7 million of his earned bonuses, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.