Greenwood kept its perfect record at home alive as Post 20 swept Post 125 Cowpens in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Post 20 got off to a fast start with a 3-0 win in Game 1 over Cowpens before its offense exploded for an 8-1 win in Game 2. Despite scoring 11 runs in two games, Post 20 head coach Tee Timmerman said it was the pitching and defense that secured both victories.
“(We) get a shutout in one game and allowed one run in the next,” Timmerman said. “Our bats were a little sluggish to start out with but our pitching and defense definitely stood out tonight, and you can win games if you can play defense.”
The quartet of Jenna Chaudoin, Megan Kimberling, Michaela Harrison and Lauralee Scott kept the Cowpens bats quiet by mixing up pitches to keep the hitters off balance.
“They (all) offer a wide variety of pitches, but the key for all of them is throwing strikes early,” Timmerman said. “When they can get ahead, they can all move pitches around, which is what they did. I think we walked two girls and hit one, so throwing strikes is always a key especially early in the count.”
When the bats did come alive for Post 20, it got timely hits from Gracie Lollis and Weslyn Bensel. Lollis went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Bensel went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in the win.
The duo was also responsible for starting a six-run rally in Game 2 of the doubleheader, which saw 11 Post 20 hitters come to the plate.
“(Lollis) started off the first game swinging the bat well, as she went for a couple of doubles,” Timmerman said. “She can just hit and she is a great hitter, along with Weslyn Bensel right behind her. Hats off to (Cowpens) though, they did a good job keeping us off balance and we couldn’t get a whole lot going. But we were able to scratch across a couple of runs when we needed to. It was good to get us going in the second game where we had one big inning that (allowed) everybody to get into a good rhythm I think.”