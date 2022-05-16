LEWISVILLE — After averaging more than 10 runs per game over its five-game winning streak, Dixie's offense hit a rut.
That rut came in the form of Lewisville starting pitcher Sarah Owens, who allowed three hits to shut out Dixie in the second round of the Class 1A Upper State softball championship.
"We did not hit well," Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson said. "They're a good team, but our bats were off tonight. We weren't making contact, and their pitcher wasn't doing anything special. They just weren't seeing the ball and hitting it. We may have been trying to do too much."
The offensive drought started early for Dixie as it recorded one base hit through three innings and did not have a base runner in scoring position until the fourth.
As a result, the Hornets' run producers of Weslyn Bensel, Ashton Crocker, Matilyn Cox and Hailey Hill went a combined 1-for-13 in the loss. For Ferguson, the lack of production from the heart of the order, and the team's inability to create offense in the first few innings, cost the Hornets.
"We really needed to jump on them in the first two innings," Ferguson said. "I'm not saying it was the ballgame right there because one inning wins a ballgame, but the first two innings are crucial on the road. … We just couldn't get anything (started), especially with my top hitters that normally get on."
The lack of production put more of a focus on pitching and defense for the Hornets. Dixie starter pitcher Gillian Hughes was able to rise to the occasion despite the loss, as she allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five batters.
"This was big for (Gillian) and it was big for us to see her settle back down and pitch her game," Ferguson said. "We had someone in reserve just in case, but Gillian needed this confidence booster."
The Hornets now fall into the losers bracket. They will host the winner of McBee and Ridge-Spring Monetta on Wednesday, needing a win to advance to the Upper State championship, which is set for Friday.
"I really wouldn't put it past us to come back here and win twice on Friday," Ferguson said. "I really think if we put the ball in play, we're the better team."
