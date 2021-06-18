Aidan Pridgen did it all with his bat and his glove for Greenwood Post 20 on Friday night.
Pridgen’s diving catch in right field in the game’s final inning helped preserve a slim lead, and he provided the spark the Braves needed offensively to earn an 8-7 win over Williamston Post 121 at Legion Field.
With Greenwood clinging to a two-run lead and runners on first and third, Pridgen sprinted to his right and laid out for a ball that appeared headed for the gap.
“It wasn’t quite a game-winning catch, but that certainly did help us,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “That was a heck of a play by Aidan out there. It was a big boost for us.”
Williamston pushed another run across in the seventh on an RBI single, but Greenwood reliever Braylon Barbour recorded a strikeout with runners on first and second to secure the win.
“They’ve got a really good lineup and swing the bats well, but Braylon really competed for us there at the end,” Hamilton said. “He had a good mix of off-speed and fastball and located pretty well to end it.”
Pridgen got Post 20’s offense going early with a three-run home run in the first inning to back starter Thomas Beauford.
Williamston battled back and jumped out to a 5-3 lead through three innings, but Greenwood used a five-run fifth — capped by an RBI double from Pridgen — to retake the lead for good.
“Aidan has really been coming along strong here recently,” Hamilton said. “He’s made some good adjustments and is swinging it really well. He came up in some big spots for us and had some key hits. It’s really big for us to have him in the middle of that lineup.”
It’s the first win in league play and the second consecutive victory overall for the Braves, who avenged a loss to Williamston earlier in the week.
Hamilton said he’s hopeful the momentum from two straight home wins can carry into next week when Post 20 travels for two road games.
“Right now, we’re 1-2 in the league, so every league game is huge,” Hamilton said. “We’ll start off the week with a non-league game, but we’re trying to win them all. We’ll focus on that first one and then make sure we’re ready to go for that next league game.”