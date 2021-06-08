Coach Tee Timmerman couldn’t have envisioned a better start for Post 20’s upstart softball program.
In its first two games in team history, Greenwood cruised to wins over Post 45 Inman to sweep Tuesday’s doubleheader at Greenwood High School.
Post 20 shut out Inman 12-0 in game one and captured a 7-3 win in game two. Greenwood nearly shut out Inman twice before allowing three runs in the fifth inning.
That was the only blemish on an otherwise memorable night for the newest American Legion team.
“This means the world, and (Post 20 project manager) Dale Kittles has been working his tail off to get us started and give these girls something to do in the summer,” Timmerman said. “Post 20 baseball has been around for years, but to start a softball program here and be the first ones to do it is something special for us.”
Post 20 saw stellar pitching from Carlee Stockman, Michaela Harrison, Meghan Kimberling and Jenna Chaudoin to keep Inman’s bats at bay.
Stockman and Harrison recorded eight strikeouts and helped Post 20 capture the shutout in game one. Kimberling and Chaudoin combined for seven strikeouts in game two.
“I thought all our pitchers did great, and that’s with them working with new catchers,” Timmerman said. “None of these pitchers and catchers have worked together, so to gel that quickly was great for the first time.”
The steady pitching and defense backed a Post 20 offense that erupted early in both games.
Greenwood produced a 10-run second inning in Game 1 to get all the separation it needed, and it jumped out to a 7-0 lead in Game 2 after scoring multiple runs in the first three innings.
Timmerman said the offense’s ability to remain patient has already stood out to him in his team’s approach.
“We were able to attack strikes, just like we have in practice,” Timmerman said. “By being patient early, it made them realize they were going to have to throw us some strikes. We were able to put some good swings on the ball because of that.”
Post 20 will play five-inning doubleheaders on each game day this season. Greenwood will return home next week, and Timmerman said he’s encouraged by the early potential his team flashed against Inman.
Greenwood had 11 players available against Inman, but it will welcome four standout players in the area to the team next week.
“All of these girls and our coaches are as competitive as the next person,” Timmerman said. “We want to be able to compete at the highest level and win, and I think this group of girls can do it. We’ll have four more joining us soon, and I think this team can go a long way.”