The last time the Post 20 softball team was together, it was hoisting a trophy in Sumter after winning back-to-back state championships.
But just as he did when the team started last June, Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman is resetting expectations. It’s a new season. There are more teams and a different group of girls playing in 2023.
“It’s always good to start something new again,” Timmerman said. “It’s the same mindset as it’s been the last couple of years — it’s a new season (and) a new set of girls — so our biggest challenge is to get a new set of girls to work together. It’s always exciting to get back out here with the best talent around our area. Whenever you can get that talent together, it’s fun to coach.”
Last year’s Post 20 team was loaded with some of the best talent in the Lakelands. The lineup generally had up to six players who were either committed, signed or already playing at the college level. Two of those players, Micheala Harrison and Zoey Montgomery, return this season.
Along with the two future Lander Bearcats, Post 20 returns an abundance of players who were on the roster last season. They just didn’t play the biggest roles on the team a year ago.
“Michaela, Aubrey (Holland) and Meghan (Kimberling) are our three returning pitchers,” Timmerman said. “They’re just going to have to step up. They’re capable. We need a few more leaders. Some of those girls that have been part of the team the previous two years are going to have to step up and show some of the younger ones how we do things.”
Harrison, Holland and Kimberling were the main pitchers at their respective schools this past season. Holland pitched every game for Greenwood, and Kimberling pitched all but one game for Ninety Six. Harrison led Abbeville with 98 strikeouts this past season.
Alongside having an abundance of talent and experience — as each player played in at least a district championship this year — Timmerman also has a team full of players who can play at multiple positions.
Part of what has made Timmerman and his team so successful the past two years, losing only one game in that span, is that he’s learned how to balance legion softball, travel ball and making sure the players can enjoy their summer break.
“I don’t want to take away from the girls being able to do some things in their summer. It’s a short summer,” Timmerman said. “We try to balance that as much as possible, give them as much time off as we can while still getting a good practice in a couple of days a week. That’s been the biggest adjustment I’ve had to make.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.