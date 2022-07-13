When Gracie Lollis stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the fifth, she had a chance to end the game with a base hit. The Post 20 softball team led by nine runs and had two runners on for the team's shortstop.
Lollis blasted four foul balls in a row down the third baseline, each would have easily cleared the left-field wall if they had stayed straight.
On the fifth swing of the at-bat, Lollis hit pay dirt, smoking the pitch over left field for a three-run home run to run-rule Chesnee 12-0 in the second round of the American Legion state playoffs.
"To keep winning is always exciting," Post 20 softball coach Tee Timmerman said. "What we've been telling them the last couple of days is the same thing that we've been telling them from the beginning. It's a new season, a new team, so you can set your own road. You don't have to rely on what the other team did for you. They have their own goals as a team, and that's what that win does for us. It gets us a little bit closer."
Lollis finished 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in three runs. She also drew a pair of walks in her first two at-bats for Greenwood.
"She has been scuffling a little bit, but she's been working hard trying to get it. She felt comfortable up there today," Timmerman said. "She's been hitting it fairly hard, but she just hasn't had a lot of results. To see that happen for her, it's always good to get her going in a good direction for the next couple of games hopefully."
While her bat was electric on Wednesday, Lollis also made an impact in the field.
To start the game, Chesnee had runners on the corners with no outs thanks to an error and a sharply hit single to right-center field. As the Chesnee runner on first broke for second in an attempt to steal the base, Greenwood catcher Zoey Montgomery fired to second.
Lollis intercepted the throw and slung it back to Montgomery, catching the lead runner at the plate.
From there, Greenwood pitcher Aubrey Holland dominated, allowing just three base runners in the remaining four innings of the game.
"We kind of got off to a rocky start, but Aubrey did a great job settling down and not letting that bother her at all," Timmerman said. "She pitched a heck of a four innings after that. She worked out of that great."
Like it did throughout most of the summer, Greenwood's offense scored in bunches, scoring three runs in the first two innings before exploding for six in the fifth inning. In the innings it didn't score, Post 20 still put pressure on Chesnee, putting runners on in all but one inning.
"We had plenty of chances to score a lot of runs, so we were obviously doing something right tonight," Timmerman said. "When we got people on, we just couldn't get people on base until the last inning. Having everyone swinging the bat well this game, hopefully, sets us up for some good success in the next couple of games."
Greenwood will play the winner of Abbeville and Union on Friday. The game is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m.