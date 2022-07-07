For most of its existence, Post 20 softball has dominated teams, run ruling most teams by the end of the fourth inning this summer. But it was in an unprecedented spot heading into the bottom of the fifth inning against Abbeville.
While its offense wasn't as electric as normal, Greenwood completed the comeback, defeating Abbeville 12-11 in six innings. The win locks up the No. 1 seed and home field advantage in the first round of the state playoffs.
"To get the first seed is important. You get home games, which is always a plus," Post 20 softball coach Tee Timmerman said. "To win the district championship right there and stayed undefeated is definitely exciting to see them achieve some goals they set from the beginning."
Trailing by five runs heading into the bottom of the fifth and final inning, Greenwood started to chip away at the lead.
A hit-by-pitch and an Abbeville throwing error plated the first run of the bottom of the fifth, which quickly snowballed into three consecutive walks, pushing across the second run of the frame. A single by Aubrey Holland and two more hit by pitches in the inning tied the game at eight, sending the game into extra innings.
Abbeville answered with three quick runs in the top of the sixth inning. But once again, Post 20 started a comeback, once again by free passes. Two hit by pitches and a passed ball brought in a run, while another big single by Holland drove in a pair of runs.
A wild pitch scored Lauralee Scott from third, capping off the win for Greenwood, who once again finished with an undefeated regular season.
"We didn't really get locked in at all until the fifth inning. I think we kind of slept walked through the first five innings," Timmerman said. "We got ready early then had to wait. We didn't do a lot to get the energy level back up before we played. They never gave up. It would have been easy to quit down 8-2, but they did finally decide they were ready to go."
Overall, Greenwood finished the game with just four hits, two from Holland, while Gracie Lollis and Scott each recorded one hit. While the hits were few and far between early, Greenwood started to get going through free passes, walking six times and getting plunked five times. It also took advantage of the three Abbeville errors in the game.
"I told them the last two inning showed what you could do if you had patient at bats," Timmerman said. "I think the first couple of innings, I think we were letting her (Abbeville pitcher Kinsley Kay) dictate what we were swinging at. The last couple of innings, we were patient, made them throw more pitches and put the ball in play. With the weather like it is, that's important, because it's hard to throw and it's hard to pitch. Finally putting some balls in play and runners on put a little stress on them."