On July 21, 2021, the Greenwood Post 20 softball team made history, winning the inaugural state championship. Now that the high school season is finished, the Eagles are gearing up to retain their title.
But this year is different than last year.
Post 20 softball has grown from eight teams to 18 this season. The Upper State is divided into two leagues this year, compared to just five teams a year ago. Greenwood’s league is made up of Mid-Carolina, Abbeville, Aiken and Ridge Spring, all of which are new teams this year.
While coach Tee Timmerman is stressing to his team that this year is different, the Eagles still bring back a lot of experience off their championship team, as 10 players from last year’s team are on roster this year. Ninety Six alum Tori Barr and Emerald alum Lauralee Scott will play for Post 20 this year. Barr spent her freshman year playing volleyball at Spartanburg Methodist, while Scott pitched at Furman this past season.
“It helps tremendously. I know what those girls can do and they know what to expect from me,” Timmerman said of the familiarity with the Eagles’ roster. “Not having to explain that every year is definitely a help. The girls from last year, they’ve just picked up right where they left off. That experience of me with them and them with me has made the transition a lot easier.”
Of the 10 girls returning, all eight of the high- schoolers played in the playoffs this past year, seven of which played in the Upper State Championship tournament this past year.
The player experience factor is a big plus for the Eagles this year, but it also works for Timmerman, who is entering his second season as the Eagles head coach.
“Getting our feet wet last year was always helpful,” Timmerman said. “Already knowing how (five-inning double headers) work, that’s definitely a plus on our side, already having that experience and just learning how to get all the girls on the same page. When you get girls from three or four different schools, even though they know each other, there’s still a bit of a learning curve from a coach’s standpoint in how to get them to work together.”
The Eagles haven’t officially set their 2022 goals yet, but Timmerman knows one goal he and the team share — win as much as possible.
“For me, my goal is to always win as much as we can, and I know the girls are going to do the same thing,” Timmerman said. “I want to stress to them that this is a different team. That’s what they have to realize. The league has grown. ... Everything is different, so they can’t rely on what they did in the past. ... They can write their own script so to speak.”