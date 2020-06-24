Greenwood High graduate Braylon Barbour arrived to Post 20 Greenwood Braves practice this week and put on a baseball glove for the first time in almost four months.
“That’s a long time for a baseball player to be off the field, but with all the adversity we’ve been going through I think were ready to get going,” Barbour said, standing just outside the dugout at John Nave Stadium.
Barbour and 16 other players will open the season Friday against Simpsonville for the American Legion Post 20 team, ending a local sports shutdown that started in March.
Many of the Braves’ players had their high school seasons wiped out, and Post 20’s monthlong regular season in a new league will serve as a replacement for the rite of a final high school season.
“It kind of hurts, but I guess this is going to be my senior season,” said Ninety Six grad Logan Bruce, who has played for Post 20 each of the past two seasons.
Post 20 and many other American Legion teams formed a new league, South Carolina American Summer League Baseball, after the American Legion announced it will not have its playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Post 20 has blocked off bleachers, reduced the senior team roster to 17 players, eliminated its junior team for this year and limited concessions to candy and chips.
Nate Hamilton, a Post 20 alum who has coached high school baseball for 12 years, enters the fold this season as Greenwood’s new coach.
Hamilton said evaluating the team has been difficult so far, with many new players and a long layoff.
“Missing out in a lot of games in the spring, for them I think it’s important to put them in live game situations,” Hamilton said. “Less batting practice and fielding practice and more situational stuff where they can play with different guys.”
Barbour and shortstop Trey Taylor represent Greenwood High on the roster this season. Abbeville standouts Ty Price and Thomas Beauford will also lead the team’s effort this year. Bruce and pitcher Andy Threlkeld represent Ninety Six. College players Brayden Ridge (Emerald, Spartanburg Methodist) and Luke Poole (Greenwood, Erskine) return this season.
Barbour thought the outlook of playing baseball in Greenwood before taking off for college was “bleak.” He and many other high school grads are treating the summer as their final go-round with teammates and friends.
“All of us are really close, knowing that we played with each other for a long time,” Barbour said. “We have some returners from last year with the new coaching staff. I like it so far. I think we’re going to be solid. I think we can make a good run with everybody that we have right now. We’ve got a good pitching staff, infield’s good, outfield’s great. Catching, everything. Everything’s set up for greatness right now.”