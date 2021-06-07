Weather cancels Post 20 opener
Post 20’s season opener Monday against Greenville was canceled because of inclement weather. Greenwood was set to host Greenville at John Nave Stadium.
The game will be made up at a later date.
Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season.
Alabama announced the extension on Monday, including $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.
The 69-year-old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national championships since taking over in 2007, will receive an $800,000 “contract completion benefit” after each contract year from 2022-25.
Ex-Chiefs assistant pleads not guilty in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, but the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions.
The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have a special interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start.
Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium.
Michigan State’s Izzo makes staff changes
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has promoted Doug Wojcik to assistant coach, replacing Dane Fife. Izzo also hired three former Spartans on Monday.
Wojcik returned to Michigan State in 2018 to be Izzo’s recruiting coordinator after a previous run as an assistant coach for the Spartans led to him being the head coach at Tulsa and College of Charleston.
Biles claims US gymnastics title
FORT WORTH, Texas — Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher.
The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.