After his first season at the helm was filled with uncertainty and an ever-changing schedule, Nate Hamilton is eager for a fresh start.
The second-year Post 20 coach will look to quickly build on last season’s showing when the team opens the season Monday at home against Greenville.
With COVID-19 cases declining and guidelines being lifted, Hamilton said he’s already encouraged by the sense of normalcy he didn’t get last season.
“It’s a big improvement over last year,” Hamilton said. “We were grateful to have the opportunity to play last year, but now I think these guys can focus more on baseball. COVID is not necessarily out of the picture yet, but we don’t anticipate it causing an issue with our schedule and we can keep the focus on the field.”
Post 20 will return to the national American Legion baseball organization after playing last season in an independent league set up by Legion teams across the state.
The season ended with a loss to Lexington in the first round of the playoffs. The Braves forced a Game 3 in the series with a 2-0 home win in Game 2. That came after a whopping 29-7 loss in Lexington in the series opener.
Post 20 relied heavily on contact and speed to score runs. This year, Hamilton said an increase in power should help the team improve offensively.
“Looking at our personnel, I feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” Hamilton said. “We’ve added some guys in the middle of the order that can help us and add a little bit of pop even though we probably don’t have the speed we did last year.”
Newcomers Graham Peeler, Zach Faulkner and Zak Rice are standout power hitters expected to pace the offense for the Braves.
Post 20’s pitching depth has also improved, and Hamilton said he expects at least 10 pitchers to see regular time on the mound for the Braves.
“We’ve got a lot more arms than we did last year,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got a lot of arms and we’re going to let it play itself out and see where it goes from there. We might not have a frontline ace right now, but we’ve got some talented arms and will put them where we feel the best need for them.”
Greenwood joins a region with Greenville, Williamston and Easley this season.
After overcoming an inconsistent start to make the playoffs last season, Hamilton said getting off to a fast start in region play will be key for early success.
“We’re going to take it game by game and just focus on playing hard,” Hamilton said. “As long as we go out there with a good approach, the winning takes care of itself and we can be successful. I think we’ve got the right guys out there. We just need to put them in a good position to where they can succeed.”