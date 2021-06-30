Greenwood Post 20’s most complete showing of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Braves stepped out of league play Wednesday and led wire-to-wire in a 7-3 win against Lexington Post 7, which eliminated Greenwood in last year’s playoffs.
This time around, Post 20 looked in control the entire way as it used timely hitting and steady pitching to remain perfect at home.
“We still had some miscues, but we were able to be pretty good all-around,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “We made some really good plays defensively in big spots. The pitchers threw it well and I thought we swung the bats really well. We’ve been hit-or-miss in all phases of the game all season, but I thought this was our most complete game.”
Post 20 jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning behind a two-run bunt double from Caleb McLaughlin and a sacrifice fly from Braylon Barbour to score McLaughlin.
The Braves added a run in the third on an RBI single from Zak Rice and scored three more in the fifth to back a strong pitching performance.
Starter Thomas Beauford and relievers Stokes Cromer and Pat Wood limited the damage all night. Cromer pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, and Wood kept several Lexington runners stranded in the later innings.
Hamilton said Greenwood will be aiming to take the momentum from a non-league win into Friday when the team is slated to host league foe Williamston.
Post 20’s playoff chances appeared bleak after a 1-3 start in league play, but the Braves have recovered and gotten to .500 with just one full week remaining in the regular season.
“It’ll be a big game for us (Friday), but they’re all big right now,” Hamilton said. “We’re in a league that’s very competitive top to bottom and it’s wide open right now. We’re fortunate enough to feel like we’re in a position where we can control our own destiny. We’re pretty happy and fortunate to be in the position we’re in right now.”