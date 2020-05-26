Although the American Legion announced last month that its baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new league has emerged and cleared the way for the Post 20 Greenwood Braves to play this summer.
The new, independent league is called South Carolina American Summer League Baseball, an alternative organization for the 2020 season. According to a press release, the league “plans to play a full season,” using “all current American Legion Baseball rules and recruiting guidelines.”
And now that Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that youth sports can return around the state, summer baseball games could be the first live sporting events in Greenwood after months of quarantining and social distancing.
Post 20 registered for the league on May 19, project manager Dale Kittles said. The Braves have played summer baseball each of the past 78 years, and Kittles has been determined to save this year’s season.
“We were fortunate to be able to join this independent league,” Kittles said. “We look for the competition to be great, and we look forward to a tremendous season.”
Leagues and schedules will be announced on June 8. The regular season will run from June 29 to July 31, and the playoffs will take place Aug. 3-16. Because of the later regular season start, Kittles said Post 20 will only have a senior legion team this year.
Kittles said the program has enough money to get the season started. The program also gets yearly insurance and has some backup.
Post 20 is already working on safety measures as prepares to play at the recently renovated John Nave Stadium. The team replaced the bleachers and has also ordered new uniforms.
“Greenwood County has done a tremendous job on rehabbing that facility,” Kittles said. “I’m proud to say Post 20 baseball was able to help assist in some funding with that, but Greenwood County took care of the greatest burden. The stadium is awesome.”
Fans at John Nave Stadium will be encouraged to practice social distancing in the new bleachers, Kittles said.
“We just ask everybody to use good common sense,” Kittles said. “We’re still going to provide a friendly and inviting atmosphere, but it’s very open seating, which is better than a closed arena. We’re going to follow the guidelines of the government and what they say is best.”
Post 20 has former Lander baseball player and Post 20 alum Nate Hamilton as its new coach. Tryouts will take place on June 1, June 3 and June 5. Kittles said there’s been renewed interest from area players since Hamilton took over.
“Everyone seems to like Nate Hamilton, and he comes with a great background,” Kittles said. “Greenwood’s loaded with some talented kids. It’s just awesome. We’re really excited to get going. Greenwood has shown some tremendous support the last couple of years, and we feel like that will continue this summer.”
According to the American Summer League’s Twitter, more than 15 baseball programs around the state have signed up for the new league including the defending champion Post 115 Greer Warhawks.