After some confusion Thursday from Gov. Henry McMaster’s address, the American Legion Post 20 Greenwood baseball team postponed its home game scheduled for today.
The Legion received confirmation from Greenwood Parks and Recreation that Post 20 can continue playing its baseball games.
The team’s home game against Edgefield, scheduled for today, was postponed. The team’s next game 7 p.m. Monday at West Columbia.
Post 20 athletic director Paul Swan said Greenwood Parks and Recreation initially asked the Legion to tentatively postpone its home games as Parks and Recreation sought clarification on McMaster’s remarks about restricting amateur sports. Swan said the team is still working with Parks and Recreation to determine if spectators will be allowed.
Swan said Parks and Recreation and the American Legion wanted to make sure both organizations were following the law. McMaster’s executive order issued in May allowed youth sports to go ahead with spectators, but not professional or amateur sports.
McMaster’s address Thursday struck a more urgent tone. He did not require wearing of face masks by law, but strongly urged people to wear them.
“In the executive order that I issued a month ago ... those involving spectator sports, music concerts, performing arts, racetracks, nightclubs, and ladies and gentlemen, that includes high school sports, college football, all of those kinds of things ... that is what is in the balance,” McMaster said in his Thursday speech.
McMaster continued: “I will not lift those restrictions ... if these numbers continue to rise and the danger persists. I cannot do it. I won’t do it. It would not be responsible.”
When answering a reporter’s question about a Columbia Blowfish baseball game, McMaster said “spectator sports” are prohibited. He did not specify that the executive order stated youth sports may continue, and amateur and professional sports were ordered to stop.
State epidemiologist Linda Bell said something must change for the virus’ spread to decline.
“Unless we do something dramatically different to stop this virus that spreads simply by breathing from infected people, we will be looking at projections that are far worse and than we are seeing now,” Bell said.
Though reports about asymptomatic spread and the effectiveness of cloth face coverings had been confusing and contradictory at different stages of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control now recommends that people avoid large public gatherings and wear face masks when in public.
Post 20 started its season in a new independent league, since the American Legion baseball associated canceled its playoffs. The team has had two home games.
The team has marked off every other seat to encourage social distancing, put up signs notifying of the changes and limited concession stand offerings to only drinks and candy.