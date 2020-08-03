Post 20-Lexington
---
Lander postponing The Drop to 2021
Amidst continuing health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander Athletics has decided to postpone the third annual Emerald Ink & Stitches The Drop. Plans are being made for the event, which was scheduled for Aug. 28 at Dolny Stadium at the Jeff May Complex, to be rescheduled for the spring of 2021. This announcement will come at a later date.
Lander Athletics will continue to monitor information regarding COVID-19 and follow any updated guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor of South Carolina and Lander University.
Since 2018, The Drop has raised over $140,000 directly benefiting Lander student-athletes and sports programs.
Keselowski lands extension with Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brad Keselowski finally got a contract extension from Team Penske, announced the day after NASCAR's 2012 champion won his third race of the season.
Keselowski has been open in his desire to remain with the organization where he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship. The 10-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic prolonged extension talks but a deal was announced Monday.
Terms were not released, but a person familiar with the contract said the extension is one year through 2021. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose details.
Keselowski won Sunday at New Hampshire and trails only Denny Hamlin (five wins) and Kevin Harvick (four) in Cup wins this season.
Panthers' Miller opts out of season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.
Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.
Miller is the son of former Giants linebacker Corey Miller.
Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.
Falcons sign former Bengals cornerback Dennard
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons and started five games in 2019.
The Falcons needed experience after cutting Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Oliver, a second-round draft pick in 2018, and A.J. Terrell, a first-round pick this year, entered camp as the favorites to land starting jobs. Dennard joins two second-year players, Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller, in the competition at cornerback.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million.
The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Cardinals-Tigers series postponed
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from today through Thursday.
St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Cardinals’ series last weekend was postponed, and the team is being tested daily.
St. Louis last played July 29 at Minnesota and is tentatively set to resume its schedule this Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.