In American Legion softball, double headers are scheduled for 10 innings. On Friday, Post 20 completed two games in just under six innings as it scored 20 runs en route to a pair of 10-0 victories.
Post 20 combined for 13 hits against Ridge Spring-Monetta and have now tallied 40 runs through the first four games of the 2022 season.
"It's nice to be able to score runs," Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman said. "When you can score all throughout your lineup, it's big."
Last season, Timmerman stressed the importance of scoring runs throughout a game rather than scoring a bunch in one inning. It was a message that led Post 20 to a state championship in 2021 and has been carried forward into this season.
Case and point, Post 20 batted around in the second inning of both games, scoring nine runs combined.
Weslyn Bensel led the way with four RBIs through the two games while Lauralee Scott and Lou Corner hit home runs in the wins.
"We have a long lineup, we can stretch nine hitters in there," Timmerman said. "When No. 1 or No. 2 struggle, our No. 8 and 9 can pick it up. It doesn't give them a break in any inning which is nice. We were able to mix and match this week because we had a lot of players missing."
The explosive bats gave the Post 20 pitchers plenty of run support as Scott and Aubrey Holland pitched complete-game shutouts allowing a combined five hits.
"We only lost one pitcher from last year and we were able to pick up (Holland) which is a great pick up. She just fills that gap right in," Timmerman said. "Anytime you can go out there with pitching and defense and know that you are only going to give up a handful of runs, it just relaxes your whole offense even more. … (Holland and Corner) have been two good adds for us and it'll help us make another push."
