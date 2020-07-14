The American Legion Post 20 Greenwood Braves canceled their home game scheduled for Tuesday against Edgefield. Edgefield Post 30 canceled its season because of concerns over COVID-19.
Michael Riefsnyder, the director of the South Carolina American League, informed teams in the South Carolina American League of Edgefield's withdrawal "due to precautionary measures and concerns to COVID-19."
A message left to Edgefield County's Department of Recreation was not returned Tuesday.
The South Carolina American League is an independent baseball league formed by American Legion teams in South Carolina.
The game will not be made up. All league games against Edgefield this season will not count in the standings. That means Post 20's July 1 loss at Edgefield, 11-1, is now considered a non-league game.
Post 20 has already postponed two games this season because of weather. Tuesday's cancellation was the second COVID-related schedule change in consecutive days. The independent league's regular season is set to end July 31, and the playoffs are set to run from Aug. 3-16.
On Monday, Post 20's home game against North Augusta was postponed to next Friday. Post 20 athletic director Paul Swan said North Augusta's team notified him that one of its players had been awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.
North Augusta's coach declined to be contacted.
Post 20 is scheduled to host Richland in a league game at John Nave Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The team currently has a 2-4 record.