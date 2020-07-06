The American Legion Post 20 Greenwood baseball team has postponed its game scheduled Monday after heavy rain. The game will be made up at a date yet to be determined.
The team's game against Edgefield, originally scheduled for last Friday, will be made up at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
PGA Tour, Memorial scrap limited spectators plan
The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus on his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.
Bucks close facility after COVID tests
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s latest round of testing for the coronavirus.
Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.
The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing.
Native Americans ask NFL to change team name
WASHINGTON — Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.
The letter obtained by The Associated Press is signed by 15 Native American advocates. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos — with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a “thorough review” of its name.
The groups “expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."
Injured Blaney crew member returns to N.C.
INDIANAPOLIS — An injured crew member on Ryan Blaney's NASCAR team has returned to Team Penske's headquarters in North Carolina, where he will undergo further evaluation.
Zachary Price was treated and released from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and returned home with the rest of Penske's travel party, the team said in a statement Monday.
He was injured early in Sunday's Brickyard 400 during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. Price was pinned between Blaney's No. 12 Ford and another car, which brought out a red flag. Track workers put Price on a stretcher and he appeared to be smiling before being placed into an ambulance.
Kaepernick, ESPN team up for docuseries
Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.
The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. was announced Monday. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity. It also will provide a platform to showcase the work of directors and producers of color.
Despite being exiled from the NFL since the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, Kaepernick still wants to play.
MLS MVP Vela to sit out tournament
LOS ANGELES — Major League Soccer MVP Carlos Vela will not accompany Los Angeles FC to the league's return tournament in Orlando this month.
Vela announced his decision Monday, citing his concern for the health of his family, including his pregnant wife, Saioa.
LAFC general manager John Thorrington said Vela expects to rejoin the club when it returns from the tournament in Orlando. LAFC announced Vela's decision shortly before the team was scheduled to fly to Florida.
Nationals, Astros cancel workouts
WASHINGTON — Baseball's two World Series teams canceled workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the baseball season.
The defending champion Washington Nationals and reigning American League champion Houston Astros each called off training camp practices after not receiving test results from Friday. The cancellations come amid delays around Major League Baseball, with some players opting out, and in the aftermath of Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle criticizing slow test results and a lack of some personal protective equipment.
Astros general manager James Click said the delay in testing results and the contagious nature of the coronavirus led to the decision to cancel a full day of workouts.