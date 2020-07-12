The Post 20 Greenwood Braves have postponed their baseball game against North Augusta scheduled for 7 p.m. today to 7 p.m. July 24 at John Nave Stadium as a North Augusta player awaits the result of a COVID-19 test.
Post 20 athletic director Paul Swan said the North Augusta team notified Post 20 that one of its players was being tested for the virus as of last Friday.
The independent league Post 20 plays in this summer requires a player to have two negative tests after an initial positive test to return to play.