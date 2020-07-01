Post 20 falls to Edgefield in league opener
The Post 20 Greenwood Braves lost a third consective game Wednesday night with an 11-1 loss to Edgefield in the league opener.
Braylon Barbour batted in the Braves’ only run, in which Connor Shealy scored. Barbour went 1-for-3 from the plate, Shealy went 1-for-3 and Luke Poole had two hits. Trey Taylor and Nolan Prince also had hits for Post 20.
The Braves will host Edgefield on Friday and aim to even the league series between the teams.
Cubs pitching coach had severe COVID case
CHICAGO — An emotional Chicago Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy is recovering from a severe case of COVID-19 that quarantined him for 30 days.
The 38-year-old Hottovy broke down as he detailed a harrowing ordeal during a conference call on Wednesday. The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12.
The former major leaguer learned he had the virus on the third day he felt ill, following a nasal test. He isolated in a spare bedroom with symptoms that got so bad he spent part of one day at the hospital.
Mexico cancels pro baseball season
MEXICO CITY — For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has canceled its professional baseball season, the Mexican Baseball League announced Wednesday.
And on the same day, organizers announced the cancellation of the Mexico City Telcel Marathon 2020, which had been scheduled for Aug. 30, citing the safety of participants and spectators. Runners who had registered for the marathon can compete in 2021 or get a refund.
The Mexican Baseball League said it regretted the cancellation of the 2020 season Wednesday, noting it was the first time in 95 years a whole season had been canceled.
Rockets’ Sefolosha opts out of NBA restart
Houston’s Thabo Sefolosha is opting out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, a person familiar with the decision has told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the decision hasn’t been announced.
Sefolosha is in his first season with the Rockets. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 41 games.
Prep star Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan high school basketball standout Emoni Bates has committed to play at Michigan State for the class of 2022.
Bates announced his decision Monday on ESPN to play for the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo.
In April, the 6-foot-9 guard was named Gatorade’s national player of the year, the first sophomore to win the award. He averaged 32 points this year, but missed his chance to help Ypsilanti Lincoln High School repeat as state champions because of the coronavirus pandemic.