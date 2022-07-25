The Post 20 junior Eagles had chances this weekend to advance to the second or potentially third round of the American Legion Junior baseball playoffs, but errors, base-running mistakes and the opponents’ timely hitting led to the Eagles’ downfall.
Post 20 lost its two playoff games, 6-5 on Saturday to Sumter and 11-8 to West Florence on Sunday.
“Baseball is a game of opportunity, and there were some opportunities that we, coaching wise and playing wise, that we botched,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “That’s baseball. You can’t make the mistakes that we made.”
After four errors decided the Eagles’ fate on Saturday, Baker challenged his players after the walk-off wild pitch that forced the Eagles into the loser’s bracket for Sunday. The Eagles jumped on West Florence, plating a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to a West Florence error at shortstop.
But West Florence scored next, rattling off three runs in the bottom of the second, thanks to a two-RBI single followed by a double.
The Eagles had a chance to tie the game in the third, but a miscommunication kept the tying run at third on a laser to left field. From there, West Florence got rolling, scoring six runs in the fifth to take a commanding lead that Greenwood would cut down but could never overcome.
“They scored all their runs in bunches,” Baker said. “If we cut that six-run inning in half, we’re tied, but that’s baseball. Guys played well. It’s been a long summer, and they’ve played a bunch. I’m really proud of how hard they worked.”
The pair of losses ends the Post 20 juniors’ season. While the losses were frustrating, the team, filled with predominately jayvee players from Greenwood, had a chance to experience the playoffs, which will help the players as they prepare for the 2023 season.
“It’s been really cool. We have some kids from Greenwood Christian and Ware Shoals, and it’s cool to watch them grow,” Baker said. “They play the game the right way, which is the cool part. ... The way they play is going to pay off for them in the future. It’s really exciting for our guys to play the right way and continue to grow, but also watch them grow at their respective schools. It’s really good for baseball in our area.”
The Junior Legion baseball playoffs will continue until Wednesday at Legion Field.
The Post 20 Braves play today at Rock Hill, with a potential to play at home on Tuesday.
