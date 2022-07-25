The Post 20 junior Eagles had chances this weekend to advance to the second or potentially third round of the American Legion Junior baseball playoffs, but errors, base-running mistakes and the opponents’ timely hitting led to the Eagles’ downfall.

Post 20 lost its two playoff games, 6-5 on Saturday to Sumter and 11-8 to West Florence on Sunday.

