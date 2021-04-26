After a month-long delay to the 2020 season, Post 20 baseball is finally ready to return to the field to celebrate its 80th year running. According to athletic director Dale Kittles, one of the main focuses of this year’s season is to ensure that junior league team’s are up and running more efficiently unlike prior seasons.
“The senior league team is 19-years-old and under to 13-years-old, so obviously there is a big age gap there,” Kittles said. “You can imagine how hard it is for a 14-year-old kid to compete up against and 18-year-old. We are proud that we are going to get the junior program up and going better than we did in the past.”
To do this, Kittles has recruited local high school coaches such as Greenwood’s varsity baseball head coach Matt Baker and Ninety Six’s varsity baseball head coach Chad Ellis to facilitate the team’s at their respective schools.
Both schools will have two teams each have a 15 and-under team as well as a 17-and under team. Kittles said that with the expansion of the junior league program, he hopes to get as many kids involved in during the summer season as possible.
“We want everybody to have an opportunity to tryout,” Kittles said. “If anybody in Greenwood wants to tryout, please come and tryout. There are 18 positions that each team is looking to fill, that means a lot of young kids have an opportunity to play.”
Post 20 will also be debuting a fast-pitch softball league for middle school and high school player to compete in for the 2021 season. Although there are no tryout dates that have been announced yet, Kittles said that he looks to have everything finalized by Tuesday.
“We wanted to do it last year, but the pandemic put a big [damper] on everything,” Kittles said. “We are excited to move forward with it this year.”
Despite the pandemic delaying last season and the uncertainty of this season, Kittles remained dedicated to seeing this project through. For Kittles it is his way to give back to Post 20 who was instrumental while Kittles’ daughter battled cancer back in 2010. Kittles said that the combination of athletics and honoring veterans pays homage to the countries history and the veterans who were apart of that history.
“This is all about the kids and getting the veterans involved,” Kittles said. “That’s the key, get the young people involved, get the veterans involved and have a great summer.”