The Post 20 Greenwood Braves got a sneak peek at their upcoming playoff opponent Friday night — and learned they have a lot to improve on next week.
The team fell 12-5 in the first game and 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader against Lexington. The teams were scheduled to play Wednesday in Lexington, but a rainout caused Post 20 to play as the away team in the first game Friday.
Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said the team looks forward to starting fresh in the playoffs.
“We felt like we positioned ourselves to come out here and win a game, possibly two, but didn’t take care of business,” Hamilton said. “We got to deal with the consequences. It puts us on the road for the first game. We got to be ready to go on Monday.”
Post 20 will face Lexington Monday in Lexington to start the first round of the playoffs. The Braves fell to the fourth-place spot in the standings with the loss, but would have played Lexington in the first round of the playoffs regardless of Friday’s results.
The Braves jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning in the first game, but Lexington roared back in the next six innings.
Lexington’s David Cromer hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to stretch Lexington’s lead to 12-5.
In the second game, Post 20 struggled for offense. Greenwood loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t drive any of the runners home.
“We’re not playing very good baseball right now,” Hamilton said. “We did throw it and catch it in the field pretty well, but other than that pitchers need to throw better and offensively we have a long way to go. We got to make big strides in a short amount of time.”
The loss stretched a losing streak to four games to end the regular season. Post 20’s next home game will be Game 2 of the first-round series, 7 p.m. Tuesday at John Nave Stadium.