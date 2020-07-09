Post 20 ends losing streak, defeats North Augusta
The American Legion Post 20 Greenwood Braves snapped a losing streak Thursday night with a 9-5 win against North Augusta.
Connor Shealy, Logan Bruce, Luke Poole and Tanner Smith each had two hits. Poole batted in two runs.
Braylon Barbour earned the win as Post 20’s pitcher, giving up two hits and two runs in four innings. Andy Threlkeld and Nolan Prince pitched in relief.
Post 20 will face North Augusta 7 p.m. Monday at John Nave Stadium.
MLB releases 2021 schedule while 2020 season in limbo
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
The league released the full schedule Thursday, two weeks before it plans to begin a 2020 season that’s been delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB intended to start this season on March 26, its earliest opening date ever except for international games.
The league also hoped to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day this season, but that was spoiled when Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training in March.
New MLB extra-innings rule could cause debate
MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball will start each extra inning in this abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base. The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner.
Those words might cause traditionalists to shudder.
MLB is experimenting with the rule this year in part to prevent marathon games from causing long-term damage to pitching staffs.
Tiger Woods to return to play at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA Tour returned five weeks ago with some of its strongest fields. Now it gets its biggest star.
Tiger Woods announced Thursday on Twitter he will play next week at the Memorial, a tournament he has won a record five times, as he goes after his record 83rd career victory on the PGA Tour.
It will end a five-month break from competition for Woods. He last played on Feb. 16 at the Genesis Invitational, where he shot 76-77 at chilly Riviera to finish alone in last place.
Edelman hopes Jackson posts were teaching moment
BOSTON — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said he hopes recent anti-Semitic social media posts by Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson can be a teaching moment, not just for him but others as well.
Jackson apologized for the posts in a video on Tuesday, saying in part that they weren’t intended to demean the Jewish community and that he “never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”
NFL bans exchanging jerseys, postgame interactions
NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.