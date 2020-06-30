A poor performance on the mound from Post 20's platoon of pitchers sunk the team to 1-2 on the season with a 13-2 loss to Easley Post 52 Tuesday night.
Easley won by mercy rule after the sixth inning. A home run from pitcher Jacob Peake started off the top of the inning and Easley added two more runs.
Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said the Braves had a difficult time making adjustments at the plate.
"I thought we had a pretty good approach early, but we didn't make adjustments the second or third time through the lineup. They had a good pitcher. He threw well, but we just didn't make the adjustments we need to do."
Easley scored runs in each of the first three innings. Five runs in the top of the fifth inning opened a wider lead.
The lone bright spot for Post 20 came in the bottom of the third inning. Luke Poole hit a one-run triple, then scored on a throwing error to notch Post 20's only two runs.
Poole, a Greenwood High grad who plays for Erskine College, also had two hits in the season opener.
"Luke's worked hard leading up to the season and spent a lot of time in the cage," Hamilton said. "He's taking a lot of swings and it's paying off for him right now. I hope some of these younger guys can follow suit."
The Braves started Connor Shealy on the mound. Trey Taylor, Ty Price, Andrew Gossett, Nolan Prince and Adam Clinemyer entered in relief.
"I want to see pitchers locate better," Hamilton said. "We need to be better on the mound. I want to see a lot of guys get a chance to get out on the field and were going to continue to do that."
The season for Post 20 in a new league called South Carolina Independent Baseball is starting fast. Today's game against Edgefield, the league opener, will make it three games in three days for the Braves.
Hamilton said he's still feeling out the lineup, especially the team's pitchers.
"Going into this week we knew we had four games and three back-to-back," Hamilton said. "So trying to protect our pitchers a little bit. And guys who haven't thrown as much are throwing a little more now."