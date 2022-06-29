After dealing with several cancelations and storms, American Legion Post 20 baseball coach Nate Hamilton was curious how his team would respond after several days off before having to play a crucial double header against a league opponent.
After his team arrived and started getting prepared, that curiosity turned to confidence, as Greenwood ran through Easley 10-1 and 11-1 in its double header.
"For being off for a few days, the biggest concern was going to be preparation and how would we come out," coach Nate Hamilton said. "Just watching our guys get here and the way that they were getting prepared, I really felt like we had the right mindset and felt like we were going to come out well. We knew that these were a couple of important games for league standings."
The pair of wins improves Post 20's record to 7-2 overall but more importantly, the wins gives Greenwood a chance to win the league next week against Anderson.
"We're in a great position right now," Hamilton said. "We're right at the top (of the standings). To be in the position where we're going into the last two league games, we feel like we control our own destiny. That's what we worked for and where we need to be."
Hamilton leaned on two of his four college players to take the mound and deliver in crucial situations, and both Garrett Hodges and Stokes Cromer delivered. Hodges pitched the first game and dazzled, punching out 11 batters in five innings while allowing just one hit. Cromer also went five innings, striking out seven batters and limiting Easley to just a pair of hits in the win.
"Two veteran guys," Hamilton said. "Garrett has been out here for three years, Stokes for two. Two mature guys that are in college. They take it very seriously. They come out here and prepare themselves to do everything that they need to do to make sure they're ready. It's good to have their leadership and experience."
Offensively, Post 20 scored early in both games, giving their veteran pitchers run support immediately. In Game 1, Greenwood scored three runs in the first, highlighted by a Zach Faulkner bomb to left field. In the second game, Greenwood scored two in the first as Hodges and Lowndes Still each plated a run with a ground ball through the middle of the infield.
Game 1's offense consisted of a combination of timely hitting and hard hit balls, while in game two, Greenwood took advantage of several Easley miscues including several wild pitches that plated runs.
Jayden Adams and Tyler Rude each finished with three RBIs in game one, going 3-for-3 and 1-for-3 respectively in the win, while Mason Hamby and Hodges each plated two runs in the second game. Hodges finished the day with a team-high four hits on the day.