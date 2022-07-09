It took roughly 6 1/2 hours and 15 innings, but the Post 20 baseball team is League 7 regular-season champions once again, sweeping Anderson 6-5 and 8-7 on Thursday.
In both games, Greenwood needed some late-inning heroics.
In Game 1, the Braves entered the top of the seventh up a run before a walk, stolen base and a two-out single plated the tying Anderson run.
With the heart of its order up in the bottom of the eighth, Greenwood capitalized, as Mason Hamby and Lowndes Still singled to the outfield, giving Zach Faulkner a chance. He delivered with a single to right field, allowing Hamby to score easily from second.
In Game 2, Greenwood entered the top of the seventh down a run.
After nine pitches, Post 20 was down to its final out. John Ayden Helms kept the hope alive, singling to right field. He quickly found himself on the move, as Hamby scorched a ball to left field, driving in the game-tying run.
Once again, Still followed Hamby with a single, driving in the center fielder from third and giving the Braves a slim lead.
After a double to lead off the bottom of the frame, Still proceeded to punch out the next three Anderson batters, ending the game about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Still finished with five hits on the day to go along with eight strikeouts in just three innings of work. Hamby also finished with a multi-hit day, going 4-for-10 on the day with three RBIs.