There's a certain amount of luck involved in any baseball game.
On Monday, the Post 20 baseball team was prepared, and in a game that's predicated on capitalizing on errors, it was also opportunistic.
After being tied at two through seven innings, Post 20 had one of its best chances to score. With no outs and runners on second and third, Mason Hamby needed to get a bunt down and then sprint down to first base. He did just that — and with a stroke of fortune — forced an error that sealed the extra-inning win for Post 20, defeating Lancaster 3-2.
"It was an obvious bunt situation and we were fortunate to have a bunt guy at the plate and he does a pretty good job of getting the bunt down," Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. "It wasn't the perfect position for it, but we were again fortunate to have the right guys on base that can run and it was going to be a tough play (for Lancaster to make)."
The notion of putting pressure on the infield was something that Post 20 struggled to do for most of Game 1. A majority of the problem came from Lancaster starting pitcher Ronald Robinson, who allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out 11 batters.
Although the Braves built an early two-run lead in the bottom of the third inning, once Robinson got into a groove, he shut out the potent Post 20 offense for the next four innings.
"He shut us down the whole game basically," Hamilton said. "He did a great job keeping us off balance. He threw three pitches for a strike and probably didn't have many walks. Both teams had a favorable strike zone, so we knew we were going to have to expand to try and put the ball in play."
Caleb McLaughlin led the team at the plate as he went 2-for-3 while Hamby's late-inning bunt-single were the only three hits Post 20 recorded in the win.
The series now shifts to Lancaster as the Braves have a chance to advance to the third round if they beat Post 31 on Tuesday.
"We can't enjoy this one for too long," Hamilton said. "It's going to be an early road trip for us tomorrow so we have to enjoy this for the moment, and then get ready for tomorrow. I know we have another tough task ahead of us."
