What a difference a couple of days can make.
On Monday, Post 20 traveled to Greer for its first league game of the year, falling behind late in the game thanks to a three-run fifth and a four-run sixth inning.
Thursday was a different story. Instead of giving up a big inning, the Braves capitalized early, riding a six-run second inning all the way to a 7-4 win against Greer.
"It started on the mound for us," Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. "Stokes is a guy that didn't play in the spring, went to Clemson as a student. He's a guy that's going to throw a lot of innings this year. To get him into the sixth inning was a lot more than what we could have asked for. We really stretched him out, but he earned it."
The game started terribly for Braves starting pitcher Stokes Cromer who loaded the bases with a pair of hit batters and a walk. The start quickly drew Hamilton out to talk to his pitcher.
The duo talked about making a mechanical adjustment, and Hamilton jogged back to the dugout. He said the plan was to try to get out of the inning with only one, maybe two runs allowed.
Instead, Cromer got into a rhythm, striking out the next two Warhawks before a flyout ended the threat.
"To get out of there unscathed, I think it really gave him a lot of confidence," Hamilton said. "We turned around and started getting base runners and put pressure their pitcher. I think it was a big lift for our team overall."
Cromer dominated the remainder of his outing, allowing just two earned runs on three hits in his 5 1/3 innings of work. He punched out five.
Like they did on the mound, the Braves got a huge lift from another college freshman, Zach Faulkner.
Faulkner led off the bottom of the second with a two-strike double to right field. He took third on a wild pitch, and one pitch later he came home after the second wild pitch in a row.
Faulkner batted one more time in the inning, this time with runners on base. He came through, drilling a pitch to center for a two-run single.
Overall, Faulkner finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
"Zach hit the ball on the barrel a few times," Hamilton said. "He's actually been pressing a little bit, so I think him breaking out and stringing together a multi-hit game is going to be big for him and big for his confidence. Hopefully, it'll be something that he can carry over."
Garrett Hodges, Landon Still and Cal Robertson each also added an RBI in the second inning to blow the game open.
The win is the second in a row for the Braves and their first league win of the year.
"League wins, that's a big thing right there. At home, that's a bonus," Hamilton said. "That's a good team. We played them in the playoffs last year, and they have some good players. We knew we were going to see good pitching no matter who they threw out there. I think it gives us a lot of confidence knowing that we can beat good teams in our league."