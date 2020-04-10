The Post 20 Greenwood Braves have played summer baseball each of the past 78 years. The coronavirus pandemic has put that streak in serious uncertainty, but project manager Dale Kittles is determined to save this year's season.
"Barring something unforeseen, we’re going to have baseball," Kittles said.
The American Legion canceled its World Series and regional tournaments this week. Kittles said the Braves want to play some sort of schedule and will work with like-minded teams in the state.
"(Even) if we end up going into the winter months or the fall months, we're definitely going to have a program," Kittles said. "We’re going to work with other legion programs that are thinking the way we’re thinking. Even though we may not be able to go to nationals or regionals, we’ll do something in-state. We'll have competition."
Kittles said the program gets yearly insurance and has some backup.
The program has enough money to get the season started. Kittles said he hasn't asked for any financial support because he understands the pandemic has hurt many others.
"I'm proud to say just through sweat equity, good business management, we’re able to sustain at least to get the season started," Kittles said. "And then once we know that the season is going to be started, certainly we’ll entertain anybody that wants to help the program."
Post 20 has former Lander baseball player and Post 20 alum Nate Hamilton as its new coach. Kittles said the team has ordered new uniforms and replaced the bleachers at John Nave Stadium.
"The program means too much to the community, it means a lot to us as veterans," Kittles said. "We faced a whole lot more in foreign countries, we’ll beat this coronavirus and we’ll have a baseball program."