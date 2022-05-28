Once the calendar flips to June and summer break begins, it signifies one thing: the start of American Legion baseball.
Post 20 finished 2021 with an overall successful season, winning a league championship last summer, but it faltered in the playoffs, getting swept by Greer in the first round.
Only five players return from the league-winning 2021 team, meaning a lot of youth for third-year head coach Nate Hamilton.
“I’m seeing a lot of youth right now,” Hamilton said. “We had a veteran team last year, so it’s a big transition, going with a lot of new faces with only five returning players. I’ve seen a lot of improvement and growth in a short amount of time. That’s mainly what we’re looking for this year.”
Four of the five returners — Stokes Cromer, Garret Hodges, Caleb McLaughlin and Zach Faulkner — just completed their freshmen year at their respective colleges. Greenwood’s Pat Wood is the lone high school returner, as the Eagle is heading into his senior season.
Though only five of the 15 players were on the squad last year, most of the players played with or against each other this past high school season, as six played at Greenwood, three at Emerald and two at a Laurens school.
“I think chemistry is a big thing, and they seem to be gelling well,” Hamilton said. “It’s a great group of guys, who work hard and have good attitudes overall. The last few days, we’re just trying to be sharp, getting our pitchers time on the mound, hitters seeing some live pitching and get what they need to make sure they’re ready to go.”
Every player on the roster has at least two positions listed they can play, giving Hamilton depth to manipulate the lineup however he sees fit. He said that will be the team’s primary concern as Post 20 gears up to begin its season.
“We’ll have to find the best combination,” Hamilton said. “We have a lot of guys that play multiple positions, a lot of them share the same position, so there are some moving pieces that we’re going to figure out and put this puzzle together. I think it’s going to constantly evolve as the season goes on.”
Post 20 will start its season Thursday, as it will host Lexington at Legion Stadium.
