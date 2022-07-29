COLUMBIA — It started off so promising.
A three-run top of the first inning followed by a quick bottom half of the frame appeared as if the Post 20 baseball team was going to run away with Friday's state semifinal game against Florence.
But Florence pitcher Aydin Palmer found another gear, which led to a 5-3 Post 20 loss at Segra Park.
"We really jumped on them early. We were disciplined at the plate, and their pitcher was struggling," Post 20 head coach Nate Hamilton said. "We didn't make mistakes and were putting the barrel on it. I don't think our approach changed. I think it changed more on his (Palmer) side. I don't know where he found that extra gear."
Greenwood led off the first by putting its first two batters on without recording a hit. After two pitches, Lowndes Still found a gap, drilling a fastball to left-center field for an RBI double. A Garrett Hodges sacrifice fly and a single that found a patch of grass between three Florence defenders plated the other two runs of the inning.
On the flip side, Hodges was sharp early, punching out three batters in the inning and drawing some frustration from the Florence dugout.
Then things came to a screeching halt for Greenwood's offense once Palmer got into a rhythm.
The Florence junior allowed just four Braves to reach base for the remainder of his outing, while he sent seven back to the dugout by way of a strikeout.
"He started locating better, picked up the velocity on his fastball and started throwing first-pitch curveballs" Hamilton said of Palmer. "He started mixing on us. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap. It wasn't by a lack of effort, our guys really battled up there. He was just getting the best of us at the plate."
The frustration Florence's hitters felt at the plate quickly turned to glee as Post 1 did nearly all of its damage in the second inning.
Back-to-back singles to lead off the inning put runners on the corner against Hodges before a balk was called for the first Florence run. In the span of four pitches, Florence tripled twice, driving a pitch off the wall in left field and skipping a ball over the right field wall that caromed back in play for a second triple. A ground ball to short drove in the fourth run of the frame.
"I really thought Garrett was really sharp," Hamilton said. "Looking at the balls they hit hard, talking to him and talking to our catcher (John Ayden Helms), we felt like they were pretty good pitches for the situation. They hit our pitch right there, and sometimes that's going to happen."
Florence tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a ground-rule double.
Greenwood had a chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh, putting a pair of runners on base with two outs, but a groundout to the pitcher ended Post 20's Cinderella season.
"When your season comes to an end like that, as a coach, you're second guessing and thinking about what we could have done differently, but to be honest, it was more about the journey and how we got here more than how it ended," Hamilton said of his post game message to the team. "I hate for it to end.
"It was tough for them, but I think it was tough because how hard they played all year and how invested they were in this program and each other. ... I don't think many people expected us to be playing right here. They came a long way. I couldn't be more proud of them."