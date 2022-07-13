On Tuesday, the distance between third base and home plate at times seemed insurmountable for Post 20. The Braves stranded a runner on third twice against Evans, resulting in an 8-7 loss.
"Our guys showed some fight and I think this game meant something to them, but we weren't as sharp coming into this week," Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. "... We still have a lot of things that we can work on. We had too many balls in the air and too many walks on the mound."
The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Braves, despite scoring seven or more runs for the fifth time out of their last seven outings.
It's also the second time Post 20 held a lead against Evans, only to watch it slip away in the final third of the game. Unlike the back-and-forth nine-inning marathon against the Stripers on June 17, the Braves held a two-run lead through four innings.
But just as Post 20 seemed to take the game over, Evans roared back to score five runs in the top of the fifth inning for its first lead of the game. A Braves offense that recorded seven walks through the first four innings was stymied, tallying just two hits for the rest of the game.
"We just had too many balls in the air and too many strikeouts," Hamilton said. "Things that we can address and things we can work on. It's not something you want to see but it kind of opened (our) eyes going into playoffs."
Mason Hamby led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss. Along with Hamby, Garrett Hodges and Caleb McLaughlin tried to spark offense late in the game to little avail.
Hodges recorded a triple in the bottom of the sixth while McLaughlin hit a home run in the top of the seventh to bring the Braves to within a run.
With playoffs beginning next week, Hamilton said the focus is on returning to Post 20's style of baseball.
"We manufacture runs and most of the time it's by walks, bunts, putting the ball on the ground and stealing bases," Hamilton said. "We've got to get back to our style, not trying to put the ball in the game. We need to put the ball on the ground and do the little things. We've played in a lot of close games and I think we've played well in those games. … In the playoffs, we can expect to see good pitching and it is low-scoring. Those are the games we need to be comfortable in."
