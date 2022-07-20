Just as it did in Game 1, Post 20 baseball’s game against Lancaster came down to the final innings.
After being deadlocked through six innings, the Braves led off with the bottom of their lineup. Landon Stills chopped a grounder to second but thanks to a Lancaster error, Greenwood had its first runner of the inning.
A walk and a sacrifice bunt put both Stills and Caleb McLaughlin in scoring position for Lowndes Still, who drove the first pitch of his at bat up the middle for a single. The single scored Landon, while McLaughlin scored thanks to another Lancaster error.
Lowndes Still took second on the throw home and advanced to third on the Lancaster throwing error. Lowndes scored the final Greenwood run thanks to a passed ball, giving the Braves a three-run cushion heading into the bottom of the seventh.
But in the playoffs, there’s always drama, and Tuesday was no different.
After a leadoff walk, Mason Hamby struck out a pair of Lancaster batters, putting Post 20 just one out away from reaching the state championship tournament.
Back-to-back singles by Lancaster’s No. 2 and No. 3 hitters made the game tighter, but Hamby bore down, punching out the final Lancaster batter to win the series.
Hamby finished with the win, throwing 2 1/3 innings while striking out four. Zach Faulkner led the Braves at the plate, going 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
Post 20 will take on Rock Hill in the first round of the 2022 American Legion Baseball state championship tournament starting Monday.