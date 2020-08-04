With its season on the line following a lopsided loss in Game 1 of the playoffs, the Post 20 Greenwood Braves bounced back in a big way Tuesday against Lexington.
Post 20 received seven shutout innings from starter Braylon Barbour and delivered two key hits from Barbour and Brayden Ridge to secure a 2-0 win over Lexington at John Nave Stadium.
The victory forces a series-deciding Game 3 in Lexington tonight. Lexington dominated the series opener, earning a 29-7 win over Greenwood. Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said he was pleased with how his team responded in Game 2.
"I was wondering how we would respond after the beating we took (Monday), when we probably set the record for the most runs allowed in a Greenwood American Legion game," Hamilton said. "To come back and compete like that and fight like that shows what we're made of. I was proud to see them come out and put forth that effort. They got rewarded for it."
Barbour helped himself out at the plate in the first inning when he smacked an RBI single up the middle to make it 1-0.
He turned in a stellar outing on the mound, allowing just two singles and four walks. Barbour also recorded three strikeouts and worked himself out of jams all night to quiet Lexington's bats.
"They're a really good team, and they've got some guys that are going to some really good colleges next year," Barbour said of Lexington."But when you come to Greenwood, you've got to beat us. We got beat pretty bad on the road the other night, but we knew we had to come out here and do our job so we can live to see another day."
Brayden Ridge provided insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI double that scored Logan Bruce. Ridge hasn't seen much playing time for the Braves because he's dealt with an injury for most of the season, but he's recorded hits in Post 20's first two playoff games.
"Brayden struggled a little bit when he came back from injury, but he did get a hit the other night, which I think gave him a little confidence," Hamilton said. "He carried that over into tonight and swung the bat well. He hit the ball hard tonight. I'm glad to see him back swinging the bat."
Post 20 will travel to play Lexington at 7 tonight at Roscoe Frye Field. The winner will face either Dalzell or Sumter in the second round of the playoffs.
"We'll try to carry this momentum over into (tonight)," Hamilton said. "We're looking for another good pitching performance. We've got to do better on the mound like we did tonight and get those big hits with runners on like we did tonight."