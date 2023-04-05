As he bounded off the mound after his ninth strikeout of the game, a teammate of Caden Poore's yelled from the Greenwood dugout "Nice job, Bob Ross."

Like the former great artist, Poore was painting corners all night for the Greenwood baseball team in its 6-0 win against Greenville.

