As he bounded off the mound after his ninth strikeout of the game, a teammate of Caden Poore's yelled from the Greenwood dugout "Nice job, Bob Ross."
Like the former great artist, Poore was painting corners all night for the Greenwood baseball team in its 6-0 win against Greenville.
"He was able to get two pitches over for a strike," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "What we've worked on a lot this season is being able to locate two pitches. You have to have offspeed. Coach (Joe) Benjamin has done a good job with our pitchers to get them ready to go. It's huge what Caden was able to do.
"With us having to play three games in a row, to get a complete game in the middle, to save all of our arms for (Thursday) is huge."
Poore normally starts the series finale for the Greenwood baseball team. But because of an extra-inning thriller the night earlier, Poore was called into action a game early.
But it didn't matter.
Poore emptied the tank and dominated on the mound for the Eagles. He tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts and allowed just six base runners to reach.
He entered the seventh inning with just 18 pitches left before he reached the state-mandated 110-pitch limit. He didn't even get close to breaking it.
The first pitch of the seventh was a ground out to third. Two pitches later, a fly ball to left. One pitch later, a grounder to second base to cap off the game.
"With the pitch count, Luke (Godwin) couldn't go today," Baker said. "Everyone is fresh and ready to go instead of having to piece together like we did last night. Caden going out there and dominating was huge."
The Eagles did all their damage in two innings — four runs in the third and two in the fourth.
While they scored runs, most of the Eagles that reached battled through an at-bat and ended with a walk. Ten of the 16 runners reached by a walk, including TJ Aiken who led the team with three walks. We didn't light up the scoreboard with hits, but we were able to swing when the ball was in the zone and do damage when we've had to."
"What we've worked on a lot is being good in the zone," Baker said. "Part of being a good hitter is swinging at good pitches. We've done a good job of swinging at good pitches. We're comfortable with two strikes.
A single and two walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the third for cleanup hitter Elijah Tiller. Five pitches later, Matt Murray strolled home after Tiller drew a walk for the first run of the game.
A walk by Luke Godwin and a fielder's choice plated two more runs before Jayden Adams delivered with a two-out single for the fourth run.
An inning later, a Landon Still double and a fielder's choice plated the next two runs for the Eagles.
With the win, Greenwood takes the season series against the Red Raiders. The pair will play again on Thursday in Greenville starting at 6:30 p.m.
