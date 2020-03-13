PlaySafe golf tourney to go ahead
The PlaySafe fundraiser tournament at The Links of Stoney Point will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.
Celebrity guest Mel Blount, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will not be present amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fellow celebrity guest Jack Deloplaine will not play either.
Harris, Dailey named All-Southeast
Lander women’s basketball seniors Tabitha Dailey and Jessica Harris have been named to the All-Southeast Regional teams by the NCAA.
Twenty five women’s basketball seniors were named to the All-Southeast Regional team, Lander University announced on Friday.
Jessica Harris and Tabitha Dailey led Lander to a sweep of the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, as well as the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 10 years. Harris ended her career as Lander’s all-time leader in assists and steals, while Dailey topped the 1,000-point mark in her career and set a program record with four PBC Player of the Week awards in 2019-20.
The Lander women’s basketball team’s season ended this week with the cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments.
North/South game canceled
The North/South All-Star boys and girls basketball games, set for March 21, have been canceled.
Emerald’s Lauren Livingston and McCormick’s Jordan Brown were set to play for the North team. Saluda girls basketball coach Jeannette Wilder was set to be on the North coaching staff.
Big South Conference to suspend activities
The Big South Conference announced Friday it will suspend all athletic activities until at least March 30 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The conference’s leaders will convene to decide on its course of action for the rest of the spring, which includes spring sports championships, a release said.
The Big South men’s golf tournament at Grand Harbor in Ninety Six has already been canceled.
Titans waive Succop, Walker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and former South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop.
Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.
The cuts should help create approximately $20 million more in salary cap space before NFL free agency opens March 18.
Chargers use franchise tag on Henry
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have taken another step toward solidifying their offense by placing the franchise tag on one of their top playmakers.
The franchise announced it had put the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. General manager Tom Telesco said during the NFL scouting combine that the team was considering tagging Henry but is still hoping to sign him to a long-term extension.
The Henry tag wasn’t the only move Los Angeles made Friday. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains. Davis also led the team in tackles last season.
Vikings release Rhodes, Joseph
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings, strapped for salary-cap space, have terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
Friday’s moves clear more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap, with the free-agent market for now scheduled to open on Wednesday. The Vikings entered the offseason as one of the teams with the least amount of space in the league.
Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular-season games as one of the league’s best run-stoppers.
Minnesota’s Pitino to return for 8th season
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.
The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the event.