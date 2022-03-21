There was no debate over a brand new collective bargaining agreement, nor were there any games canceled.
Baseball started on time in Greenwood, as the Greenwood Abbeville Little League (GALL) had its opening-day ceremonies on Saturday. More than 230 little leaguers, ranging from 4 years old to 12 years old, donned their uniforms for their first games of the season.
“We’re ready to go. We’re really excited,” GALL President Adam Weyer said. “We have around 235 kids playing this year — 70 more than we had playing last season.”
Weyer has been involved with the league for the past five, serving as president for three. He said he was excited about the league’s rapid growth, which will, in turn, help develop better talent in the area.
“We want them to play here and then play for our high schools. That’s the goal,” Weyer said. “Both high school coaches are involved with Little League and they understand the importance of youth baseball and developing the kids. When they get them (the players) to understand the fundamentals, they can just jump right in and start playing in high school. We believe we’re an important feeder program for them.”
GALL board member Wendy Bruce saw that development firsthand with her two sons. Bruce said that the league is “huge” in the community and also affords kids the opportunity to learn valuable life lessons.
“As you can see by all of the sponsors we have this year, the community has bought into it,” Bruce said. “It’s a great program for the kids. It teaches them all about being on the team, like any team sport does. Little League is just near and dear to my heart because it’s like family.”
The development brought success as last season, the 8U Greenwood All-Stars were crowned the South Carolina District 1 champions. The team competed in the state tournament in June, where it faced teams from Darlington, Summerville and Irmo.
“It was fun for the kids to see what it feels like to win meaningful games,” coach Troy Cole said. “Baseball is growing again in Greenwood. It’s what we need it to do.”
While the long-term goal is to one day send a team to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, Weyer said they are committed to making GALL a fun environment for kids to play baseball — a mission that is already seeing dividends.
“I just wanted to have fun,” 8-year-old Grayson Cobb said. “I just love playing baseball.”
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.