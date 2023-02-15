The winter has been good to the Lakelands for girls basketball. Throughout the year, a Lakelands girls basketball team has been ranked in every South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Two teams claimed region championships, while two more finished in the top two of their region (Greenwood Christian is playing their region championship game late on Tuesday).
With the playoffs starting on Wednesday, here is a snapshot of each playoff team.
Calhoun Falls (14-4, 10-0)The Calhoun Falls girls basketball team played an extremely tough non-region schedule to prepare it for the playoffs, playing in a Georgia tournament and nearly winning the entire thing.
The Blue Flashes cruised through region play, only having two close scares — both to McCormick — but they came through those tests with a perfect region record.
The guard duo of Anastasia Gillam and Autumn Thomas are liable to score 25 or more points a night and are hovering about 20 points a game piece, averaging 20.9 and 18.9 points, respectively.
The Blue Flashes will be at home on Wednesday when they host C.A. Johnson. They will remain at home until the third round of the playoffs since they finished as a No. 1 seed.
Dixie (2-14, 2-6)It was a tough season for the Dixie girls basketball team. Dixie finished as the No. 4 seed in Region 2-A thanks to a pair of wins against its biggest rival Ware Shoals, sweeping the other Hornets in the season series.
Ashton Crocker leads Dixie. She is their leading scorer and best ball handler, so how far the Hornets go is led by the senior. Dixie travels to McBee in the first round.
Emerald (19-2, 8-0)There was a lot of doubt surrounding Emerald before the season started. The Vikings lost two starters who accounted for most of their points a year ago. Add to the doubt, junior leader Ti’yonia Tennant went down with a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.
But that didn’t slow the machine coach Merv Rollinson has built. The Vikings won Region 4-AAA fairly easily and their offense was elite, outscoring their opponents by roughly 400 points this year.
The Vikings are led by the Oliver sisters, who combine for more than 24 points a game this year. Defense has been their bread and butter this season, and the Vikings, who are riding a nine-game winning streak, host Broome on Thursday.
Greenwood Christian (19-2, 6-2)Greenwood Christian hasn’t played a lot of close games this year, and that is a testament to how talented this Hawks team is. The Hawks are a defensive juggernaut, allowing just an average of 20 points a game, while their offense has rolled for most of the season. Overall, the Hawks have won their 19 games by 36.2 points.
The only team that has stopped the Hawks was First Presbyterian Academy at Shannon Forest, who handed GCS both its losses.
Abi Summey, Caroline Reed and Ashley Yarborough are the key for the Hawks to make a run in the postseason. This group reached the quarterfinals a year ago and will have a shot to advance far into the SCISA playoffs.
McCormick (6-8, 5-2)McCormick has an advantage that not a lot of girls basketball teams have, especially at the 1A classification — it has a lot of height in the middle.
The Chiefs are a problem for any team they will play in the first two rounds behind Serenity Searles, Asha Curry and Qu’Sondra Wideman leading the charge inside.
McCormick has shown several times this season it can play at a high level, slowing down Calhoun Falls twice this year, and will attempt to channel that against Great Falls in the first round.
Ninety Six (10-6, 5-3)Ninety Six did everything it needed to do late in the season to have a playoff game at home, winning its final three games of the year, but it finished as the No. 3 team in Region 2-AA.
Janiyah Squire is the engine that makes the Wildcats go. The sophomore is averaging a double-double, scoring 17.4 points and 18.6 boards a game and has been a key reason for that late-season winning streak.
The Wildcats travel to Landrum in the first round of the playoffs.
Saluda (12-7, 6-3)Injuries have been an issue for Saluda all season, but they are more relevant at the end of the year. Before the final week of the regular season, the Tigers were undefeated in region play and were staring down a first-seed playoff appearance, but injuries to their best two players led to a three-game losing streak into the playoffs.
The Tigers are led by Jessica Means, who battled through a knee injury in the tie-breaker game finished with 14 points after missing a game. The key for the Tigers is to get multiple players involved on offense.
Saluda hosts Pelion in the first round on Wednesday.