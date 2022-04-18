Standing on the left field line while being presented the runner-up trophy is a bittersweet moment for any athlete, especially for Dixie’s Matilyn Cox.
In 2021, Cox dominated in the circle, going 12-3 with a 2.21 ERA. At the plate, she hit .480 and recorded 33 RBIs to help the Hornets to a decisive Game 3 for the 1A softball state championship.
Her two-way play made her an all-region and All-Lakelands selection, but very few people knew what she was dealing with internally. She did all of this while her sternum caved so far inward, it was touching her heart.
“I’ve had this thing since birth,” Cox said. “It can affect your breathing and your heart. … My mom’s friend had seen another girl and she was like, ‘You might want to ask the doctor about it.’ She plays sports and that was a big part of what helped me was being active. I overcompensated, so I never knew it.”
Cox had a condition called pectus excavatum, an abnormality in which her breastbone goes inward rather than staying flush.
It was a forgone conclusion that she would need surgery to prevent further damage. The question became when. Cox decided to put it off last summer because she was playing travel ball and didn’t want to miss the rest of the season.
In the fall, the junior played volleyball for the Hornets, limiting her window to have surgery during Dixie High School’s Thanksgiving break.
“That really worked out,” Cox said. “I had it the week before our break, so I just used the Thanksgiving break to recover.”
Cox said she had two bars put into her chest to “pop it out.” Then came rehab, where the pitcher had to relearn how to throw, bat and slide.
When she came back to school, Cox was Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson’s assistant. It was here where Ferguson attempted to keep a close eye on Cox, while the pitcher attempted to push the boundaries of her recovery.
“We kind of tiptoed around her,” Ferguson said. “I was scared that was going to become a habit, but the natural thing was to tiptoe. She went from ‘I can throw’ to ‘I don’t want to pitch against our girls yet.’”
With the junior working back into form, Ferguson relied on Gillian Hughes to pitch a majority of the innings. Cox filled in as a first baseman to solidify the Hornets’ defense.
Ferguson said the change became a “blessing in disguise” as Hughes grew more confident in the circle, taking the heavy-inning load off Cox.
“Everything has kind of worked out,” Ferguson said. “… Now I don’t need (Cox) to pitch seven innings. I think she could now, but we don’t do that often. It’s a great peace for me to know that I can go to either one and be OK.”
With the slow build back to starting role, Cox has found success this year. Through six appearances, she sports a 1.40 ERA, yielding just nine hits and four earned runs.
The success in the circle is a bonus, but, for Cox, it’s the ability to pitch again that has made this season special.
“It’s very cool just being back out there with my team,” Cox said. “We’re all really close. We’re close with (Ferguson) and we’re close with each other. … We are really like a family.”