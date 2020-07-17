Steady pitching and heads-up baserunning carried the Post 20 Greenwood Braves to a 5-4 win over Richland Post 215 Friday night.
The Braves recorded six hits but scored most of their runs on errors by Richland’s defense.
“Any win in the league is big. We’ll take the win, but we’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “We got a little help. We didn’t swing the bats real well.”
It was a stark contrast to Thursday’s showing at the plate, when Post 20 defeated Richland 14-0 on the road.
“We swung it real well (Thursday), but we got away from our game tonight,” Hamilton said. “We tried to hit too many balls in the air and were trying to do too much. We’ve got to get back to what we’re good at, and that’s hitting the ball on the ground, hitting line drives. We’ll work on it.”
Post 20 starter Andy Threlkeld struck out three batters and allowed just one run in four innings of work. The Braves gave him an early lead in the first inning on Luke Poole’s RBI single.
The Braves added to their lead in the third inning when Tanner Smith scored on an error and Aidan Pridgen delivered an RBI single to make it 3-1.
Reliever Braylon Barbour replaced Threlkeld on the mound in the fifth. Post 20 saw its lead evaporate after Richland rallied to score three runs in the inning. Richland sent eight batters to the plate and threatened to score more, but Barbour forced a groundout to get out of the jam.
Barbour, a Greenwood High graduate, recovered in the final two innings and retired seven of the final eight batters he faced to help give Post 20 its third consecutive win. The Braves scored twice in the fifth, with the go-ahead run coming on another Richland error.
“For us to send him back out there for the sixth and seventh and for him to bounce back, that was big,” Hamilton said of Barbour. “He competed for us when we needed him to, and I’m proud of him for that.”
Post 20 (4-4, 3-1 in league) returned to John Nave Stadium after its past two scheduled home games were not played. Monday’s scheduled home game against North Augusta was postponed to next Friday. Post 20 athletic director Paul Swan said North Augusta’s team notified him that one of its players had been awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.
Tuesday’s home game against Edgefield was called off after Edgefield canceled its season because of concerns over COVID-19.
Post 20 will look to take its momentum into Monday’s home game against Chapin-Newberry. Hamilton said he’ll be looking for more consistency at the plate from his batters as the team prepares for a busy week.
“We want to take our momentum into all of next week,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got four big games. We’ll just try to take them one game at a time, and hopefully it’ll start with a win on Monday.”