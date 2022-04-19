Sometimes all a pitcher needs is a quick out or two and they are on a roll. For Greenwood's Aubrey Holland, she found her rhythm early and there was nothing Greer could do to interrupt it.
The sophomore struck out 12 and allowed one run on two hits, leading Greenwood to a 3-1 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
"When she's hitting her spots and Zoey (Montgomery) is back there catching her, they're on a different wavelength together and good things are going to happen," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "We kind of knew by the second inning that she was feeling pretty good."
Holland's only rough patch of the day was giving up a solo home run to Greer's Kristin Griffin in the third inning. After the long ball, Holland struck out the next two batters and would not allow a hit until the seventh inning.
"It was only a 1-1 game there and we knew with Aubrey and her inner rhythm, we were going to be fine," Gates said. "When we play Greer it's always a close game. If we expected to come here and win 10-0, that was never going to happen. I always expect a 3-2 or a 5-4 type ballgame."
With runs at a premium, every at-bat mattered. Greenwood pushed across its first run of the game in the second inning, after a Greer error and a wild pitch. After the Griffin home run, the Eagles responded with four-straight hits highlighted by a two-RBI double by Montgomery.
"We flipped the lineup," Gates said. "We went a little differently than what we normally do. … We were leading off with Zoey but we decided to try something a bit different and let (Arine Young) on base with her speed and let Zoey hit around her."
The win clinches the No. 2 spot in the region for the Eagles, rewarding them with a home playoff game in the first round. With two games left, Greenwood is still in the hunt for a region championship needing to defeat Eastside and Greer again to accomplish the feat.
"We told the girls this week that every game this week was going to be big and that we had goals and as long as we met our goals, good things were going to happen," Gates said. " … I think when you have an early region loss sometimes you get down on yourself a little bit, but these girls have continued to play well."
